'Forever written across our club's history' - Chelsea pay tribute to late former player and manager Vialli

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have paid tribute to Gianluca Vialli after the club's former player and manager passed away aged 58.

The former striker passed away at the age of 58 after a long-running battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer for a second time in 2021, having previously been given the all-clear in April 2020 following a 17-month struggle against the same condition. Vialli joined Chelsea as a player in 1996 and was later named player-manager in 1998 at the age of 33 when Ruud Gullit was relieved of his duties. Chelsea's co-owners Boehly and Eghbali wrote a heartfelt tribute for the legend after his passing.

"This is truly an awful day for Chelsea Football Club. Gianluca’s legend will live on at Stamford Bridge. His impact as a player, a coach and most importantly as a person, will be forever written across our club’s history. We send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family and friends," they shared via Chelsea's official website.

Vialli guided the Blues to League Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup glory and retired from playing in 1999 with 259 club goals to his name from 673 appearances. As a manager, he guided Chelsea to an FA Cup triumph in the last final played at the old Wembley Stadium in 2000. More recently, he was working as delegation chief alongside close friend Roberto Mancini as Italy tasted glory at Euro 2020.