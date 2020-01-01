‘Football legends deserve a place in administration’ – Gyan supports Drogba’s presidency bid

The former Chelsea star failed to become the next Ivorian FA president after his candidacy was rejected this week

Following the rejection of Didier Drogba’s candidacy for the next Football Federation (FIF) presidential elections, former captain Asamoah Gyan has called for the acceptance of ex-footballers in sports administration.

Gyan expressed his support for Drogba’s bid and has called for a fair playing ground ahead of next month’s election.

Drogba was declared ineligible to contest in the election by the Ivorian FA Electoral Commission this week because he did not meet the electoral requirements.

More teams

It was stated the former and striker did not get enough nominations to back his candidacy but he has a five-day window to appeal the decision.

Gyan who has been playing for the Black Stars on the international scene since 2003, thinks Drogba has enough experience from his playing career to steer the affairs of the Ivorian FA.

The 42-year-old, before retiring from active football in 2018, helped Ivory Coast win the 2015 title and he also clinched two African Footballer of the Year awards amongst other laurels in Africa and Europe.

“Football legends deserve a place in administration, Didier Drogba has seen it all with the national team and club teams,” Gyan wrote in support of the Chelsea legend.

“I am for his transition into management and support his bid... allow a fair playing ground and let the people/association decide.”

Gyan is the latest football star to throw his weight behind Drogba after Yaya Toure slammed the Ivory Coast Footballers Association (AFI) for failing to back his former teammate’s bid.

Article continues below

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) also condemned AFI’s decision to not boost Drogba’s bid with their nomination by suspending the Ivorian association from its organisation.

“If Didier was so useless, how is it possible that Cyrille Domoraud did not realise it until after 11 years and at the very moment when Didier presents his candidacy for the presidency of the FIF and that AFI seeks, by all means, to justify its support for another candidate?” Toure said.

"If he had been aware of it for several years, why did he not raise the issue with Didier or raise the problem during the AFI General Assemblies? [Domoraud] uses AFI for personal purposes and serves Ivorian footballers. It’s grotesque and shameful.”