'Football is strange' - Newcastle record signing Sandro Tonali leaving door open to AC Milan return and 'won't hide love' for Italian giants

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old midfielder completed a club record £60 million ($75m) switch to Newcastle from Milan in the summer window, bringing to an end his impressive three-year stint at San Siro. Tonali made an emotional return to the Italian club on Tuesday night as Newcastle opened their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw against the Rossoneri in Group F. After the match, Tonali risked the wrath of Newcastle supporters by admitting that his heart still belongs to Milan.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Return to AC Milan one day? I don’t know... I’d pay to know my future. Maybe yes, maybe not. Football is strange," the Newcastle and Italy playmaker told Sport Mediaset.

Tonali added: "I’m not closing the door to AC Milan. I can’t and won’t hide my love, passion for Milan."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tonali played a total of 72-minutes at San Siro before being replaced by Elliot Anderson. The Magpies will likely view the point as a strong result to kickstart their European voyage, considering the hosts unleashed a total of 25 shots throughout the game without scoring.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Eddie Howe will now prepare his side for a Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.