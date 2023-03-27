‘Football is passion’ - Antonio Conte issues heartfelt Tottenham statement and avoids petty digs at club after sacking

Antonio Conte thanked Tottenham and wished the club the best for the future in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday after Spurs fired him.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were no theatrics in Conte's first remarks since being dismissed as Tottenham's manager, with the boss offering positive sentiments towards the club in a statement shared on Instagram.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Football is passion," Conte wrote. "I would like to deeply thank everyone at SPURS who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach. A special thought to the Fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it’s been unforgettable to hear them singing my name. Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte's dismissal was seemingly tied to his sharp criticism of Tottenham as a club steeped in failure. He is well-known for butting heads with management at the organisations he works for, but those comments were seen internally as a step too far.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs are in action next Monday against Everton with Cristian Stellini in the dugout on an interim basis.