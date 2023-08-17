Folarin Balogun to Tottenham?! Spurs consider shock transfer move for Arsenal striker as their Harry Kane replacement - Fulham & West Ham also keen

Tottenham are considering making a move for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun as they seek a Harry Kane replacement, with West Ham and Fulham also keen.

Tottenham sold Kane to Bayern

Balogun in high demand after successful season with Reims

Fulham and West Ham also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun scored 21 league goals in Ligue 1 last season for Reims, with his goal record having caught the eye of many sides across Europe. The Sun now speculate that Tottenham are the latest club to show an interest in the forward, and they could look to replace Kane with the USMNT star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have already rejected a £34 million ($43m) bid from Monaco for the player, with the Gunners wanting at least £50m ($63m) for the 22-year-old. Spurs have the finances to meet those demands, having sold Kane for over £100m ($127m), although they are set to face competition from Fulham - who are looking for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic - and West Ham.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The player needs to move on, with competition for places at Arsenal fierce, and, despite their fierce north London rivalry, a switch to Tottenham could well be the ideal solution.