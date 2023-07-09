Folarin Balogun all smiles in Arsenal training pictures as USMNT star lines up transfer amid Chelsea, AC Milan & Inter links

Folarin Balogun is back in training at Arsenal, with the USMNT star all smiles in north London as he lines up a transfer away from Emirates Stadium.

Striker starred on loan at Reims last season

Faces competition for places at the Emirates

Linked with leading clubs from across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 21-year-old striker spent the 2022-23 campaign impressing outside of north London, with 21 goals recorded during a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims. He has been forced back to his parent club this summer, but is expected to move on as he looks to find regular game time. Balogun is generating plenty of speculation, but for now is working on his fitness as part of Mikel Arteta’s pre-season programme.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several clubs are said to have expressed interest in Balogun, with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea reported to form part of his ever-growing fan club. Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter are also keen, while Marseille and Monaco would welcome the opportunity to take him back to French football.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun - who has pledged international allegiance to the United States following a tug of war with England - is under contract at Arsenal until 2025, but he is looking for a new challenge amid competition for places from the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and new signing Kai Havertz.