Arsenal clear-out! Folarin Balogun one of eight players set to leave as Mikel Arteta to trim 'unsustainable' squad ahead of new Premier League season

USMNT star Folarin Balogun is expected to be one of eight players to leave Arsenal as Mikel Arteta wants to trim his squad before the new season.

Balogun set for Arsenal exit

Gunners set for mass clear-out

Arteta wants a smaller squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish manager has said that Arsenal's 30-man first-team squad is "unsustainable" and wants the club to expedite efforts to offload fringe players, according to the Evening Standard. The Gunners will part ways with Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Auston Trusty, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Alex Runarsson as well as Balogun.

After Arsenal beat Barcelona 5-3 in their pre-season friendly Arteta stressed that "things can happen" in the market indicating that he is expecting departures in the next few weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have 30 players here which is unsustainable. Obviously the market is still open, and things can happen - but we are prepared. We are really happy with the squad we have at the moment, we obviously have improvements to make in terms of what we want to do in games, and we have to do that. Overall, I’m really pleased with the team," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun was left out of the squad to face Barcelona and has has been spotted training away from the squad during their US tour. Arteta has said that Balogun missed the win over Barcelona due to a foot injury but avoided commenting on his future when pressed on whether the forward has a future at the club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has plenty of suitors in Europe and has been linked with Inter, Juventus, RB Leipzig and Marseille. Arsenal could demand around £50 million ($65m) from any transfer after an impressive season with Stade Reims where he scored 21 goals.