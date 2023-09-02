'It was an honour to wear the badge' - Folarin Balogun sends heartfelt farewell to Arsenal fans after £35m move to Monaco

Folarin Balogun claimed "it was an honour to wear the badge" in a heartfelt note to Arsenal fans after his £35 million ($43m/€40m) move to AS Monaco.

Monaco signed Balogun for €40m

USMNT star left Arsenal permanently

Pens emotional goodbye note

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States men's national team forward took the decision to head back to France in search of regular time after a productive 21-goal loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last season. The Gunners, who are well-stocked in the attacking department, made some neat profit by selling their academy product, while also including a sell-on clause in their deal with Monaco.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balogun penned an emotional farewell note that read: "With a heavy heart. I say my goodbyes to my boyhood club. I was eight years old when I first came to Hale End and every academy player walks through the gates and dreams of making their debut for the first team. I was lucky enough to fulfil that dream.

"There are so many people in club who supported me and played a major role in my development on and off the pitch. My teammates, the coaches, the staff - thank you to all of you and I am grateful for the times we shared.

"It's time for a new challenge and one that I am excited for.

"Thank you Arsenal Football Club. It was an honour to wear the badge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun made 10 senior appearances for Arsenal and had two goals and one assist to his name; he has yet to make his debut for Monaco.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun will look to reignite his best form and get on the scoresheet for Monaco when the team take on Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.