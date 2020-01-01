Foden welcomes challenge of Silva & De Bruyne for starting berth at Man City

The talented teenager is considered to have a bright future at the Etihad Stadium, but he is determined to make as much of an impact in the present

Phil Foden is looking to embrace the challenge of competing with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne for minutes at , rather than shy away from it.

At 19 years of age, the highly-rated midfielder remains one for the future.

He is, however, determined to make an impact in the present and build on the senior experience he has collected across 54 appearances to date.

Many of his outings so far have come from off the bench, with Pep Guardiola presiding over a star-studded squad at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan coach is a big fan of Foden, though, having said that he would not sell him for £500 million ($651m), and the Under-21 international wants to remain a prominent part of the fold.

He said of his ambition ahead of a potential Premier League outing against Newcastle on Saturday: “With the players we have, it's very challenging even getting into the matchday squad.

“There are a lot of great midfielders - David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne... it's really hard to get into the team.

“You need to show the manager that he can count on you, that you keep training hard every day.”

Foden is expected to see more starts next season once World Cup winner Silva has departed at the end of his contract.

The youngster is looking to take as many lessons as possible from a City legend before stepping into his shoes, with a perfect mentor currently lining up alongside him.

“He has helped me massively, giving me advice,” said Foden.

“To me, watching him play on the pitch has been amazing. He's a big legend of the club and for me one of the greatest City players ever.”

Foden also has the ideal manager moulding his promising career, with Guardiola having earned a reputation as one of the very best in the business.

"You honestly can't ask for a better manager in football. He's so demanding, even me at such a young age, he wants a lot from me, that's what I love," Foden told Sky Sports.

"He always wants to push me further. He makes you a better player, the best you can be. I'm thankful for that.

"He is a great guy, very down to earth. You can have just a normal conversation with him. If he sees a weakness in someone's game, he will correct it straight away.

"To be honest, I don't know how he sees so many things, he changes things a little bit and it makes such a big difference. That's why he is such a great coach.

"It's a pleasure working with him every day. The little details make a big difference.”