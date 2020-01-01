Foden fully deserves England recall after regaining Southgate's favour, says Richards

The 20-year-old returns to the squad for the first time since September and the former right-back says he deserved another chance

midfielder Phil Foden has earned his return to the squad, says Micah Richards.

The 20-year-old has been included in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming matches against , and .

It is just the second time Foden has been called up, having made his debut in September before he and Mason Greenwood were sent back home after breaching coronavirus protocol in Iceland.

Foden issued a lengthy apology for his behaviour in Iceland, but he and Greenwood were overlooked by Southgate for the international games in October.

While Greenwood has once again been left out, the manager has decided to give Foden another chance and ex-City right-back Richards says it is "fully deserved".

“Every player has got their own journey. They have to learn from their own mistakes," he said on Sky Sports.

“The best way to do right is to do well on the pitch, and he does that, time and time again. He's been recalled to the England squad and he fully deserves it.

“In England we always talk about how we can't retain the ball, we need all these technical players, and then when they come around, they don't play and don't get a chance.I'm glad he's in the squad because he's a top player.

“The important thing for Foden now, like any young player, is to play regularly.

“Obviously he's had one or two opportunities over the last year or two.”

Foden has made 10 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season, scoring twice in the Premier League and once in the .

Former star Roy Keane has been impressed by the way the youngster has stepped in to replace David Silva following his summer departure.

"Silva's now left, it is unfair to compare them because Silva's one of the greatest players we've ever seen in the Premier League," Keane said

"The key for him now, he's got all the talent, is can he do it week in, week out? He's made one or two mistakes. He's a talented kid."