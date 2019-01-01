Five months without pay, Alex now determined to ensure his sacrifice pays off

Kedah's Azamuddin Akil made his first appearance this season as a late substitution in their second leg FA Cup quarter-final draw against PKNS.

Although were held to a 1-1 draw by FC at home on Friday in their second leg quarter-final match, the result was enough to see the Red Eagles through to the semis, on a 4-2 aggregate win.

The match also saw the return to action of former malaysia international Azamuddin Akil, who made his first appearance this season, as a substitution four minutes before the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, the man also known as Alex paid tribute to the team that signed him in the pre-season in spite of his long-term injury.

"I just want to thank Kedah who signed me, if they had not done that my career would have been over. They took care of me for eight months, my teammates and the coach constantly kept me motivated, and I'm touched that I finally get to play again after all this while.

"It was a long road to recovery; I've undergone two surgeries with the first one failing to work, requiring me to go under the knife a second time. The team physio then ensured that my recovery progressed well, and I can only thank them for that," revealed the former , JDT and player.

He had picked up the injury while playing for Selangor last season, which saw his one-year contract not extended by the Red Giants.

The 33-year old attacking player, who described his recovery progress at "90 per cent", also remarked that he is now determined to make his recovery, as well as sacrifice, count.

"I now want to repay everyone who has been supporting me, by making my sacrifice count. I did not receive a salary the five months I was sidelined [at Kedah], and praise Allah, tonight the coach trusted me to take to the pitch again.

"God willing, I'm ready to play more often. It's nevery easy for a professional player to be out for eight months, but I've been going all out in training," remarked the winger.

