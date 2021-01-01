'The first leg is very important' - NorthEast United boss Khalid Jamil remains cautious ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan tie

The Indian coach gave the NorthEast United players all the credit for helping the club qualify for the play-offs...

NorthEast United will hope to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final.

The Highlanders suffered a defeat ever since coach Khalid Jamil took charge of the team and in the nine matches he has managed the team so far, NorthEast United have won six and drawn three games.

But the Indian coach is not getting carried away with their unbeaten streak as Jamil suggested that they are cautious ahead of facing a difficult team like ATK Mohun Bagan.

What Jamil said?

"We are going to play tomorrow against a good team like ATK Mohun Bagan. They are strong both defensively and in the attack. We have to be very careful, we cannot take them lightly because the first match is very important. It will be a difficult game and we have to fight for everything."

He added, "We are going to play in the same manner how we played throughout the season. The first leg is very important. We have to be patient and dictate the game."

The Highlanders boss also informed that there is a feel-good atmosphere in the team's dressing room and the players are raring to go against the Mariners.

"Everybody is in a good mood. They understand the seriousness of the semifinals. We are going to play two matches but first, we are thinking about tomorrow's match. We are very serious about it," informed Jamil.

The Mumbai-based coach did not want to take any credit for the team's success and instead praised his players for their hard work.

"As for reaching the semifinals, the entire credit goes to the boys. They worked very hard. Because of them, we have reached the semifinals and there is no doubt about that," opined the former Aizawl FC coach.

Indian coaches can succeed

"I don't think about those nine matches. From the very first day of the season, the boys worked very hard and talking about Indian coaches, if they get a chance, they can do well. It depends on the management whether they want to hire a foreign coach or an Indian coach but yes if an Indian coach is given a chance they can do well," said the I-League winning coach.

Updating about defender Provat Lakra's injury status, assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew said, "He (Provat Lakra) is resting at the moment and the medical team has been working very hard for his treatment and hopefully, he will be okay and get back to the field soon."