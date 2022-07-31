Firmino responds to Liverpool transfer talk & links to Serie A giants Juventus

The Brazil international forward has been at Anfield since 2015 and is in no rush to take on a new challenge

Roberto Firmino continues to generate exit talk at Liverpool, with Serie A giants Juventus said to be keen on acquiring his services, but the Brazil international says his intention is “to stay” at Anfield. The 30-year-old frontman is into the final year of his contract with Premier League heavyweights and has seen the likes of Darwin Nunez drafted in to eventually fill his boots.

No extension to his terms on Merseyside have been discussed, meaning that he could hit free agency in the summer of 2023, but the South American insists he is not pushing for a move and would be happy to spend the new campaign prolonging his association with the Reds.

Will Roberto Firmino leave Liverpool?

Firmino has been on Liverpool’s books since 2015, with 328 appearances taken in across seven years.

He has 98 goals to his name, leaving him just a couple short of a century, and intends to stick around at a club that has allowed him to claim Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup winners’ medals.

A proven performer has told TNT Sports of his future plans: “I love this team, this city and the fans. I'm here. I want to stay of course.”

Will Liverpool look to sell Roberto Firmino?

The Reds may have been tempted to cash in on Firmino while they still can, especially after investing in Nunez as another No.9 to lead their line, but Jurgen Klopp has stated that he intends to keep an experienced figure in his plans.

The German tactician has said when asked about the Firmino transfer rumours: “Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team, the way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby.

“That’s why I’m really happy he was able to train for the majority of the time here in pre-season so far. Everything looks really good so I am absolutely fine.

“There is no doubt about Bobby’s quality. All the rest we will see how this year goes but he is essential for us.”

Firmino started the 2022 Community Shield for Liverpool, with Nunez replacing him in the second half as the Uruguayan found the target in a 3-1 victory over Manchester City.