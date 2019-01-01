Fire kills ten at Flamengo's training centre

A major fire has taken the lives of ten people at Flamengo's training centre in Vargem Grande in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the local fire department has confirmed.

Three others were injured in the blaze, with one thought to be in a serious condition, and were taken to the Lourenco Jorge Municipal Hospital in Barra da Tijuca, also in the West Zone.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Henaut of the fire service, the fire was in the accommodation in which the players sleep.

Those who survived the tragedy were identified as 14-year-old Caua Emanoel Gomes Nuines , Francisco Diogo Bento Alves, 15, and Jonathan Cruz Ventura, 15.

“The site was at the accommodation where the players were sleeping,” Douglas said in an interview with Globo TV. “We have not identified the victims, that will be carried out by the civil police.”

In addition, Douglas could not yet confirm the cause of the fire, but did speculate that those killed were sleeping when the blaze started.

“There is a possibility that the victims were asleep due to the location and the time of the event. They may not have had time to leave.”

According to further information provided by the fire department, the situation is now under control.

Flamengo had been scheduled to play against fierce rivals Fluminense on Saturday, but the football association for the state of Rio has confirmed that the match will be postponed pending discussions with the clubs and the TV rights holders.

A @FFERJ lamenta a tragédia ocorrida no CT do @Flamengo e se solidariza com as famílias. A FERJ informa que não há clima para a realização do Fla-Flu e está convocando, para reunião pela manhã, @FluminenseFC, Fla e a TV detentora dos direitos do Carioca para decidir sobre o caso. — FERJ (@FFERJ) February 8, 2019

“The FERJ regrets the tragedy at the training centre of Flamengo and sympathises with the families of the victims.

“FERJ reports that this is not the time for Flamego vs Fluminense to go ahead and will discuss the matter with the clubs and the TV rights holders to decide on a rescheduled date.”

More to follow...