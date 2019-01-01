Financial woes will no longer trouble Kelantan under ECP, promises sec-gen

According to Kelantan secretary-general Husin Deraman, the Red Warriors intend to be free of financial woes in 2020.

The Economic Control Programme (ECP) set to be introduced by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) will ensure that Premier League side Kelantan will no longer be beset by financial woes that have been dogging them for the past few years.

The programme will be rolled out beginning in 2020 in the hopes of ensuring that Malaysian clubs will no longer owe wages and providence funds to their players.

"We at Kelantan want to distance ourselves from the reputation as a club that faces financial troubles every year, because it affects the team's performance. We want to be debt-free next year because we have already procured our license to compete.

"What's important is for us to produce a budget by December 15 and if it is accepted, I hope the team will be able to compete without facing any other financial concerns,

ECP has been adopted from 's , and MFL consulted the same firm which developed the programme for the Spanish league; PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services (PwC).

MFL too has been organising ECP workshops in order to disseminate information about the programme to the clubs.

