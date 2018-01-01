Live Scores
African All Stars

'Finally a round of justice!' - Nigerians react to Uefa Champions League round of 16 draw

Last updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal composite
On Monday, the qualified teams from the group stage learned their fates for the next round of the elite European tournament

Nigerians are thrilled with the outcome of the draw for this season's Uefa Champions League knockout round and have taken to social media to have their say.

Some of the intriguing ties will see Manchester United take on Ligue 1 champions PSG while Premier League table-toppers Liverpool lock horns with Bayern Munich.

Also lined up among the last 16 teams, is an encounter between Barcelona and Lyon and a date between reigning champions Real Madrid and Ajax.

Editors' Picks

 

The first legs of the fixtures will take place on February 12-13 and 19-20.

Next article:
'It was difficult' - Puel opens up on Mahrez's move to Manchester City
Next article:
Greenwood stars as Man Utd end Chelsea's FA Youth Cup dominance
Next article:
MLS to shorten season, move to single-elimination for 2019 playoffs
Next article:
Champions League 2018-19: Live tables, fixtures, squad list & results
Next article:
De Bruyne pushing for full fitness as Man City embark on crucial run
Close