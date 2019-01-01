Filipe Luis seals Flamengo move following Atletico Madrid departure

After ending his second spell with the Spanish club, the left-back has confirmed his move back to Brazil

Filipe Luis has completed his move to Flamengo after leaving at the end of his contract.

The international originally joined Atleti from Deportivo La Coruna in 2010 before embarking on a wildly successful run with the Madrid club.

He claimed a trophy, a , two crowns and a UEFA Super Cup as well as reaching a pair of finals.

He ended up originally departing the club for in 2014, but unable to breakthrough at Stamford Bridge, he returned to Madrid one year later to resume his career with the Spanish club.

In total, the defender made played in 333 matches for the club, winning seven trophies with the Rojiblancos.

The 33-year-old's contract with the Spanish side expired this summer and he had been linked with several clubs in recent months, ranging from to .

But Filipe Luis is now heading back to his homeland after agreeing a deal to the end of 2021.

"Feeling that goes from father to son, from grandfather to grandchild. The heart beats," the defender wrote on Twitter.

"The big day has come, the day to fulfill my childhood dream. The day I can say I'm a player of my Mengao."

The defender had all but confirmed the move last week, while he also admitted that he expects to someday return to Atletico Madrid in some capacity .

Atletico have had a busy summer with the full-back not the only notable departure as captain Diego Godin, forward Antoine Griezmann, defender Lucas Hernandez and midfielder Rodri have headlined the list of big-name transfers out of the club.

Article continues below

However, the Rojiblancos will also benefit from a number of big-money additions, headlined by Joao Felix, who was brought in from for a €126 million (£113m/$142m) fee.

Among the other newcomers are Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Kieran Trippier, Hector Herrera and Mario Hermoso as the club rebuilds following a second-place finish in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid will face Chivas de Guadalajara on Tuesday night as part of the International Champions Cup before facing rivals on Saturday in their next pre-season friendly.