Fikayo Tomori: The future of Chelsea's defence?

Did the Anglo-Nigerian do enough against Sheffield United to suggest he can be the future of the Blues' backline?

By James O'Conners

Fikayo Tomori made his full debut in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with , whilse Tammy Abraham netted a second consecutive brace in the Premier League, and the pair’s performances suggest that fans should get used to a very Nigerian-looking Blues side over the season ahead.

Tomori and Abraham have many similarities in their careers; they were born just two months apart and both joined Chelsea’s academy in 2005 at the age of seven.

They are both of descent, made their debuts under Guus Hiddink in 2016, and have excelled on loan in the Championship.

Last season, Tomori won ’s Player of the Season award as he started 54 games under Frank Lampard. For the Rams, he was used almost exclusively as the left central defender in a back four, and his recovery speed and ball-playing ability stood out.

Prior to that, he was on loan in & Hove Albion in their promotion season, joining in January and plugging gaps across the back four. Although he only started two games, he came on in seven others due to injuries and played as a full-back on both sides.

He then joined on a season-long loan after their relegation from the Premier League and started 24 matches there, mostly at right-back but also in the wider centre-back roles in a back three.

After these various spells, Tomori is now a fairly experienced and versatile operator.

Fikayo Tomori: Averaged more passes per game (81.3) than any other player at the U21 Euros



For more player stats -- https://t.co/RoLAisyp7r pic.twitter.com/OtYbG0GE0U — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 29, 2019

On his full Premier League debut, he enjoyed a faultless first half.

With target man Ollie McBurnie winning two early headers by pulling onto Cesar Azpilicueta, his aerial threat was clear. Tomori, however won two strong first-half headers against him and twice took down high balls calmly before finding a teammate instead of just clearing the ball.

In possession, he had relatively straightforward first half. He always had Azpilicueta free to his right as an out-ball, but showed his comfort with both feet and could speed up the play by taking minimal touches.

In that way, he was the opposite of his partner, Kurt Zouma.

However, Sheffield United’s one first-half chance came when a McBurnie delivery was headed wide by Callum Robinson. Tomori had been slow to block the angle of the cross after a ball in-behind Emerson.

In the second half, Tomori was under a lot more pressure, but generally stood up strongly to the increased challenge. In the 51st minute, he made a clean tackle on McBurnie inside the box and, right before the equaliser, he made a crucial sliding block as Robinson got a strike away.

There was also an incredibly calm piece of build-up play in the 80th minute to bypass the Sheffield United strikers’ pressing as he took several touches inside his own box and found Jorginho.

However, he was far from faultless for the equaliser. Although many will blame Azpilicueta for failing to block the cross, or Zouma for an own goal in dealing with the delivery, Tomori was arguably the one most to blame.

The cross landed in exactly the area he vacated seconds earlier, and, watching Tomori’s position when the ball was wide, he looked across the box and then appeared to anticipate a ball played into feet in-front of him.

This opened up a gap behind him, and forced Zouma to come across to try to save the situation.

For all Tomori’s frankly excellent work on the ball and in his duels in the game, his positioning still showed some youthful naivety. However, there was far more positive than negative in this display, and that was true of his 35 minutes in the Uefa Super Cup against too.

It was clear from his showing that Tomori belongs at this elevated level.

He is still just 21, and although it may be an early comparison, his game most resembles that of William Gallas; he also has searing pace and an excellent leap to overcome his relative lack of height. The Frenchman was 24 when he joined Chelsea, and only really peaked a couple of years later.

If Tomori looks at his central defensive competition at Chelsea, he should have belief that he can usurp Zouma and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

Higher up the field, Abraham continued to play well.

The four goals across two games are little surprise – he has always scored goals, and these two games were against central defenders who he faced in the Championship last season – but his all-round game caught the eye.

He held the ball well at the weekend, brought teammates into play, and some of his involvement drew applause from Olivier Giroud, who was warming up on the touchline for much of the second half.

These two young players have lots in common – talent, mentality and physique – and both have a golden opportunity to establish themselves.

Tomori told the Chelsea official website: “I’m here to try and push everyone else in the squad in my position so it was nice to get my full debut. I’m very proud but it would have been even better for us to get the win.

“It’s what we’ve worked for all those years to achieve. Tammy and I have been here since we were seven and so has Mason [Mount], even though he’s the year younger than us.

“We’ve gone through the whole process and we’ve seen a lot of people come and go so to get to this stage is good but obviously now we want more. We want to really cement our places in the team and do big things for this club.”

On this evidence, Tomori will be playing a lot more in coming weeks as the games come thick and fast.

This is his big chance, with a manager who completely believes in him.