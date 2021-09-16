'Fights happen' - Guardiola explains screaming at Grealish & Mahrez in Man City Champions League win

The Blues boss saw his side hit six goals in a European clash with RB Leipzig, but he was not entirely satisfied with their efforts

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sought to explain why he was caught screaming at Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez during Manchester City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A thrilling contest at the Etihad Stadium delivered nine goals, a hat-trick in a losing cause for Christopher Nkunku, a red card for former Blues star Angelino and three welcome points for the hosts.

England international Grealish, who is now the most expensive player in British football following a £100 million ($139m) move over the summer, scored and provided an assist on his European debut, while Mahrez also got in on the act, but Guardiola was not entirely happy.

What has been said?

Quizzed by BT Sport on the animated message he was trying to get across to two of his forwards in the second-half against Leipzig, Guardiola said: "We spoke in half-time about the way we have to do it and they didn't do it. Fights happen.

"They are so good, they make four players in the build up to attract you behind the holding midfielders where there aren't a lot of players, where the ball goes outside and they are so fast when they attack in behind.

"It's not easy to control it but when you regain that ball there are many players in front of the ball and in the transition to make one or two passes in behind you have a chance to attack."

What did Grealish have to say?

Guardiola's demands are still new to Grealish, who is looking to justify a record-breaking transfer fee in Manchester.

He is, however, prepared to accept that a Catalan coach expects nothing less than perfection from those at his disposal, with the odd argument to be expected.

The 26-year-old playmaker said of the heated discussions with Guardiola: "That was just defensive work, I won’t go too much into it because he might want the same tactics at the weekend.

"That’s what the manager is like, he’s always wanting more defensively and offensively, and he’s obviously someone that I’m going to listen to after everything he’s done in the game. He’s just giving out useful information."

Defending Premier League champions City will be back in domestic action on Saturday when playing host to Southampton.

