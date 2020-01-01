Fifa selects 19 African match officials for 2023 Women's World Cup

The list of appointed referees representing the Confederation of African Football for the next tournament has been released

Fifa announced the selection of 19 referees to represent Africa in the 2023 Women's World Cup billed for and New Zealand.

The Confederation of African Football on Friday confirmed that the match officials were drawn from 15 member associations.

The 19 match officials are comprised of eight referees and 11 assistant referees and are among the 156 referees and assistant referees selected for the women's showpiece.

More teams

The referees include Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), Lidya Tafesse Abebe (Ethiopia), Maria Rivet (Mauritius), Bouchra Karboubi ( ), Ndidi Patience Madu ( ), Vincentia Amedome (Togo), Fatou Thioune ( ) and Dorsaf Ganouati ( ).

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

On the assistant referees' list are Mary Njoroge ( ), Lidwine Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar), Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi), Queency Victoire (Mauritius) and Diana Chikotesha (Zambia).

Other selected assistant referees are Mimisen Iyorhe (Nigeria), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), Fanta Kone (Mali), Carine Atezambong Fomo ( ) and Yara Atef Said Abdelfattah ( ).

Article continues below

In , seven-match officials represent Africa, comprising of three referees and four assistant referees during the 2019 edition.

Tafesse (Ethiopia) Lengwe (Zambia) Mukansanga (Rwanda) were referees, while Kwimbira (Malawi) Njoroge (Kenya) Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar) Victoire (Mauritius) were assistant referees.

The 2023 Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams for the first time and is scheduled to be staged from 10 July – 20 August in 13 proposed venues of 12 host cities in Australia and New Zealand.