Fifa president Infantino congratulates Zambia on historic Olympic qualification

The Southern African minnows pipped Cameroon on Tuesday for their first ever ticket in history to the summer showpiece in Tokyo

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has praised Zambia following their maiden Women's Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

The 109-ranked Southern African nation recovered from a 3-2 initial loss in to win 2-1 at Nkoloma Stadium to clinch their historic Olympic ticket on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate score.

The triumph over the 49-ranked Indomitable Lionesses saw Zambia become the fifth African nation to qualify for the international showpiece after , , Cameroon and Zimbabwe.

In his letter dated March 13, 2020, the Fifa president wrote: "I would like herewith to congratulate you and the Copper Queens on their historic first qualification for the Women's Olympic football tournament, becoming only the fifth African side to achieve such a result, after Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"This is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion and commitment, and everyone at the Football Association of Zambia can be proud of this important achievement.

"I would be grateful if you could extend my congratulations to everyone involved, whom I encourage to continue working with determination and motivation in the future.

"I wish you and you team the best of luck and every success for the coming women's Olympic football tournament in Tokyo 2020 and I am looking forward to seeing you again soon."

Zambia join hosts , , Canada, Great Britain, , New Zealand and on the list of nations to secure qualification tickets for the 2020 Women's Olympic tournament in Tokyo.