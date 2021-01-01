Fifa Club World Cup: Oliseh hails tactical prowess of Al Ahly coach Mosimane despite Bayern Munich loss

The ex-Super Eagles coach has showered encomium on the South African tactician, notwithstanding his side’s defeat to the European champions

Former Nigeria national team coach Sunday Oliseh has lauded the tactical know-how of Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, despite his side’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Fifa Club World Cup semi-finals on Monday.

The African champions headed into the encounter after securing victory over Qatari side Al Duhail on Thursday.

Al Ahly were, however, unlucky as they bowed to the superior powers of the Uefa Champions League winners, despite the efforts they put into the game.

Robert Lewandowski‘s brace ended the hope of the Egyptian side of clinching the title and inspired Bayern Munich to the final of the competition.

The Red Devils will now compete for the bronze medal with Copa Libertadores side Palmeiras on Thursday in Qatar.

Oliseh has taken to social media to praise the performance of Mosimane’s side despite their defeat at Al Rayyan Stadium.

“Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane made me so proud yesterday the way he tactically competed with a star-studded Bayern Munich,” Oliseh tweeted.

“He showed no complex and had a game plan. Great African Ambassador. Though they lost, for me, Al Ahly and Mosimane were the real winners last night. Bravo Bro!”

Oliseh started coaching after ending his professional career, where he had great success with Koln, Ajax, and Borussia Dortmund among others.

The former midfielder enjoyed impressive results with the Nigeria national team during his time as coach of the West African side.

The 46-year-old has also previously managed Vervietois and Fortuna Sittard and served as sports director of Eupen.