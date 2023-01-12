FIFA 23 Team of the Year: How to vote, best player nominees & release date

Ryan Kelly
|
FIFA 23 Team of the Year FUT TOTYEA Sports/GOAL composite
GamingPremier LeaguePrimera DivisiónBundesligaLigue 1Serie AWorld CupUEFA Champions League

Everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Team of the Year, such as nominees, voting and release

FUT Team of the Year is one of the most eagerly anticipated Ultimate Team features and the FIFA 23 edition is no different. The year 2022 drew to a close with the World Cup and there were plenty of standout performers with many late shouts for the shortlist.

So what exactly is FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year, which players have been nominated this year and how does it work?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to vote for your team.

What is FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year?

The FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year is a special edition collection of 11 players in FUT who are voted as the best performers in the previous 12 months.

FIFA 23's Ultimate Team of the Year will feature the best players from 2022 and their cards will be given massive upgrades in the game as a result.

These 11 players, as well as the '12th player' voted for by fans will be the highest-rated players in FIFA 23 until the release of the next game.

FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year nominees

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are among the TOTY nominees after enjoying impressive years.

There is a spread of representation from across the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Serie A.

A number of Messi's Argentina team-mates make the shortlist after their World Cup triumph, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez among the Albiceleste representatives.

Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah feature, as do Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Virgil van Dijk and Alphonso Davies. Cristiano Ronaldo is a notable absentee, however, after enduring a difficult 2022.

You can see the full list of 100 nominees by position below.

Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Thibaut CourtoisReal Madrid
Gregor KobelBorussia Dortmund
Mike MaignanAC Milan
AlissonLiverpool
EdersonManchester City
Wojciech SzczesnyJuventus
Kevin TrappEintracht Frankfurt
Yassine BounouSevilla
Hugo LlorisTottenham
Emiliano MartinezAston Villa

Defenders

PlayerTeam
MarquinhosPSG
Cristiano BiraghiFiorentina
Joao CanceloManchester City
Thiago SilvaChelsea
Alphonso DaviesBayern Munich
Jeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen
Eder MilitaoReal Madrid
Ruben DiasManchester City
GrimaldoBenfica
Achraf HakimiPSG
Theo HernandezAC Milan
Kalidou KoulibalyChelsea
Nicolas OtamendiBenfica
BremerJuventus
Niklas SuleBorussia Dortmund
Fikayo TomoriAC Milan
Kieran TrippierNewcastle United
Virgil van DijkLiverpool
Josko GvardiolRB Leipzig
Jules KoundeBarcelona
Cristian RomeroTottenham
Dayot UpamecanoBayern Munich
Jonathan ClaussMarseille
Reece JamesChelsea
Marcos AcunaSevilla

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
Nicolo BarellaInter
Jude BellinghamBorussia Dortmund
Steven BerghuisAjax
Marcelo BrozovicInter
Bernardo SilvaManchester City
Kevin De BruyneManchester City
Moussa DiabyBayer Leverkusen
Nabil FekirReal Betis
Seko FofanaLens
PedriBarcelona
Vincenzo GrifoFreiburg
RodriManchester City
Daichi KamadaEintracht Frankfurt
Joshua KimmichBayern Munich
Filip KosticJuventus
Toni KroosReal Madrid
Sadio ManeBayern Munich
MerinoReal Sociedad
Sergej Milinkovic-SavicLatium
Luka ModricReal Madrid
Martin OdegaardArsenal
ParejoVillarreal
Declan RiceWest Ham
Bukayo SakaArsenal
Aurelien TchouameniReal Madrid
Sandro TonaliAC Milan
Federico ValverdeReal Madrid
CasemiroManchester United
Sofyan AmrabatFiorentina
Bruno FernandesManchester United
Ritsu DoanFreiburg
Enzo FernandezBenfica
Ivan PerisicTottenham
Adrien RabiotJuventus
Lorenzo PellegriniRoma

Attackers

PlayerTeam
Iago AspasCelta Vigo
Wissam Ben YedderMonaco
Karim BenzemaReal Madrid
Rafael LeaoAC Milan
NeymarPSG
Vinicius JrReal Madrid
Ousmane DembeleBarcelona
Joao FelixAtletico Madrid
Gabriel JesusArsenal
Phil FodenManchester City
Cody GakpoLiverpool
Erling HaalandManchester City
Borja IglesiasReal Betis
Ciro ImmobileLatium
Harry KaneTottenham
Randal Kolo MuaniEintracht Frankfurt
Dejan KulusevskiTottenham
Robert LewandowskiBarcelona
Lautaro MartinezInter
Kylian MbappePSG
Lionel MessiPSG
Christopher NkunkuRB Leipzig
Darwin NunezLiverpool
Victor OsimhenNapoli
Mohamed SalahLiverpool
Heung-min SonTottenham
Martin TerrierRennes
Dusan VlahovicJuventus
Olivier GiroudAC Milan
Antoine GriezmannAtletico Madrid

How to vote for the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year

You can vote for your TOTY by going to the official EA Sports FIFA 23 website.

Voting opened to the public on January 10, 2023.

When is FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year released?

EA Sports has indicated that the FIFA Team of the Year will be announced "later in January", but no specific date has been officially confirmed. If last year is any indication, it will be released on Thursday January 19 or Friday January 20.

What was the FIFA 22 Team of the Year?

PositionPlayers
AttackersKylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi
MidfieldersKevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho
DefendersJoao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi
GoalkeeperGianluigi Donnarumma

The FUT 22 Team of the Year featured five Paris Saint-Germain players, three from Manchester City, two from Chelsea and one from Bayern Munich.

Up front, Messi and Mbappe flanked Robert Lewandowski in the front three, with Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante behind them in midfield.

The defence was half PSG and half Man City, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo forming the back four, while Gianluigi Donnarumma was in goal.

Editors' Picks