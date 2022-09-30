FIFA 23: Players with best potential on Career Mode

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and more - check out the players with the highest potential on FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is out now and that means players are going to be diving into all the different game modes, not least Career Mode. Signing the players with the highest potential is usually a good tactic, but who should you go for?

Some of the best players on the game are already playing to their potential, but there are lots of hidden gems available who are worth checking out and they're populated across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and more.

GOAL brings you the players with highest potential on FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Which players have the highest potential on FIFA 23 Career Mode?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players on FIFA 23 and he also has the highest potential, with his rating ceiling in Career Mode as high as 95.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is closely followed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has a potential rating of 94, and Barcelona wonderkid Pedri, who can reach a rating of 93.

England playmaker Phil Foden, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are the next highest batch, with each player having a potential rating of 92.

Foden's international compatriot Jude Bellingham has a potential rating of 91, the same as Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as well as German duo Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz

OVR = Overall rating

POT = Potential rating

Rank Player OVR POT 1 Kylian Mbappe 91 95 2 Erling Haaland 88 94 3 Pedri 85 93 =4 Phil Foden 85 92 =4 Vinicius Jr 86 92 =4 Gianluigi Donnarumma 88 92 =7 Florian Wirtz 82 91 =7 Kai Havertz 84 91 =7 Dusan Vlahovic 84 91 =7 Jude Bellingham 84 91 =11 Ansu Fati 79 90 =11 Jamal Musiala 81 90 =11 Rafael Leao 84 90 =11 Joao Felix 84 90 =11 Sandro Tonali 84 90 =11 Alessandro Bastoni 84 90 =11 Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 90 =18 Ryan Gravenberch 79 89 =18 Eduardo Camavinga 79 89 =18 Gavi 79 89 =18 Vitinha 79 89

