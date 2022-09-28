FIFA 23: Which leagues & competitions are on new EA Sports game?

EA Sports has added to their inventory of licensed football leagues in FIFA 23, with a huge boost to the playable women's football offerings one of the highlights of the new video game.
There are also the divisions that fans have enjoyed for years, including all UEFA club tournaments, the Premier League, La Liga and more.
GOAL brings you all of the details of the full list of leagues and cup competitions in FIFA 23.
What leagues & competitions are in FIFA 23?
There are more than 30 leagues available in FIFA 23, with the majority of the world's continents represented.
The Women's Super League, D1 ARKEMA (French women's league) and Serie B are new arrivals. Meanwhile, Liga MX is no longer in the franchise's stable of exclusive licenses.
Below are all of the leagues in the game, as well as regions they come from.
Competition
Country/Region
Liga Profesional de Futbol
Argentina
A-League
Australia
O. Bundesliga
Austria
1A Pro League
Belgium
Liga do Brasil
Brazil
Chinese Super League
China
3F Superliga
Denmark
Women's Super League
England
Premier League
England
EFL Championship
England
EFL League One
England
EFL League Two
England
D1 ARKEMA
France
Ligue 1
France
Ligue 2
France
Bundesliga
Germany
2. Bundesliga
Germany
3. Liga
Germany
Serie A
Italy
Serie B
Italy
K League 1
South Korea
Eredivisie
Netherlands
Eliteserien
Norway
Ekstraklasa
Poland
Liga Portugal
Portugal
Premier Division
Republic of Ireland
Liga I
Romania
Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Premiership
Scotland
La Liga
Spain
La Liga Smartbank
Spain
Allsvenskan
Sweden
Super League
Switzerland
Super Lig
Turkey
MLS
USA / Canada
Copa Libertadores
CONMEBOL
Sudamericana
CONMEBOL
Recopa
CONMEBOL
Champions League
UEFA
Europa League
UEFA
Europa Conference League
UEFA
Super Cup
UEFA
As was the case in the last game, FIFA 23 carries exclusive rights to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. FIFA 23 also boasts the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Super Cup. That gives fans of Europe's best divisions and teams something to be excited about.
South American football enthusiasts, meanwhile, can continue to play CONMEBOL's three main continental tournaments.
North American football fans will be able to play with their favourite MLS clubs, while Asia and Australia are covered with the Chinese Super League and A-League.
The next frontier may be an expansion of licenses in Africa, where only clubs in the game's Rest of World section are available to play in FIFA 23.