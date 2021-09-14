FIFA 22 ratings: Suarez, Griezmann & Atletico Madrid's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective have started to reveal player ratings ahead of October's release of the latest edition of the game

Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions of La Liga and boast one of the most impressive squads in European football, which was added to over the summer.

The likes of Jan Oblak, Luis Suarez, Koke, Yannick Carrasco and Stefan Savic are among the household names at Wanda Metropolitano, and Antoine Griezmann is now back among that group after re-joining the club on loan from Barcelona.

But how do Atletico's top stars fare in the ratings on FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports’ new game.

Atletico Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Jan Oblak GK 91 Luis Suarez ST 88 Marcos Llorente CM 86 Koke CM 85 Antoine Griezmann ST 85 Yannick Carrasco LM 84 Felipe CB 84 Stefan Savic CB 84 Kieran Trippier RB 84 Jose Gimenez CB 84 Angel Correa ST 83 Joao Felix CF 83 Thomas Lemar LM 83 Rodrigo De Paul CM 82 Mario Hermoso CB 82 Hector Herrera CM 81 Renan Lodi LB 81 Sime Vrsaljko RB 80 Geoffrey Kondogbia CM 79 Benjamin Lecomte GK 79 Matheus Cunha CAM 79 Ivan Saponjic ST 71

The highest-rated player in Atletico's squad is Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak at 91, with their top scorer in La Liga last season, Suarez, coming in second with a rating of 88.

Spanish midfielder Llorente is next up at 86, while Griezmann and Koke have both been classified at 85.

The likes of Carrasco, Felipe, Savic, Kieran Trippier and Jose Gimenez are all rated at 84, with Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar coming in at 83.

Elsewhere, summer signing Rodrigo De Paul has been graded at 82, the same rating as Mario Hermoso, and Hector Herrera and Renan Lodi are both classed at 81.

Two more new arrivals have been rated at 79 apiece in the form of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Lecomte, with Serbian striker Ivan Saponjic completing the list with a grade of 71.