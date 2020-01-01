FIFA 21: Who are the best free agents in the game?

Finding cheap stars is one route to success in Career Mode, with out-of-contract players very attractive to teams with small budgets

Career Mode in FIFA 21 allows you to start with a huge cash injection by using the new Financial Takeover option, where you can give up to £500 million to your club for the first transfer window.

For many players, this will feel like cheating as it makes Career Mode too easy. Some hardcore FIFA gamers choose to take charge of teams with no money in lower divisions and look to sign smartly and cheaply to earn their success.

At the start of FIFA 21, there are many free agents on the transfer market you can pick up, as long as you can offer them a suitable contract to entice them to join your team.

Some well-known names are available for free at the start of Career Mode, including Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy and Russian striker Artem Dzyuba.

Many of these players have the same current rating as their potential rating as they are the wrong side of 30 and thus will only be short-term fixes for many clubs.

Some of the younger, lesser-known players have higher potential ratings, meaning they can be good long-term investments for your club, including Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios who can reach an overall rating of 84.

Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed is rated at 73 when the game begins but with the right game time and training, can become an 80-rated forward.

It is always worth scouting the free agents before making them a contract offer as then you will know what to offer them during negotations. You will also be able to see their specific attributes, including pace and skill moves, to determine whether they are the right fit for your club.

Who are the best free agents to sign on FIFA 21?

Player Age Position(s) Current Rating Potential Rating Juiano Mestres 24 CB, CDM 81 81 Wellington Dano 20 LB, LM 81 81 J Serendero 32 GK 80 80 J Frendado 36 CB, CDM 80 80 M Baldona 36 CDM, CM 80 80 S Mandiquez 31 ST 80 80 S Ardero 32 CAM, LM, LW 80 80 L Dalves 28 ST, CF 80 80 M Nerez 32 LB, LM 80 80 E Schetino 28 CB 80 80 J Sildero 28 CAM, RM 80 80 W Barrios 26 CDM, CM 79 84 E Guichon 32 LB, LM 79 79 R Di Leonardo 24 RB, RM 79 79 E Riquero 32 CDM, CM, CAM 79 79 L Sareda 28 GK 79 79 A Dzyuba 31 ST 79 79 D Lenzado 32 CB, LB 78 78 E Aguerro 32 ST 78 78 S Luna 32 RB, RM, CM 78 78 M Ozdoev 27 CDM, CM 77 78 J Herreria 32 RB, RM 77 77 K Berlaso 32 RB 77 77 L Baezo 32 CDM 77 77 F Contedo 36 CAM, CF 77 77 Y Zhirkov 36 LB, LM 77 77 V Castro 28 CDM, CM 77 77 H Moreno 32 CB 77 77 J Farfan 35 RM, ST 77 77 D Kuzyaev 27 CM, CDM, RM 76 77 A Zamorado 39 LM 76 76 J Monsario 35 CB 76 76 A Piriz 42 CAM, CF 76 76 S Petrov 29 RB 76 76 H Perez 31 RM, LM 76 76 A Mooy 29 CM, CAM 76 76 T Hamed 31 CDM, CM 76 76 V Claesson 28 CAM, LM, CM 76 76 M Normann 24 CDM, CM 75 81 Y Gazinskiy 30 CDM, CM 75 75 A Aguilmera 34 CB 75 75 P Vaquizo 34 RW 75 75 P Darenas 36 GK 75 75 G Ichazo 28 CB, RB, LB 75 75 D Pamanes 32 ST, CF 75 75 M Borjan 32 GK 75 75 V Karavaev 25 RB 74 77 M Mohamed 22 ST 73 80 K Despodov 23 RM, ST, LM 73 79 M Degenek 26 CB, CDM 73 78 R Sobhi 23 LM, LW 72 78

