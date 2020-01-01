FIFA 21 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date
The new soundtrack to accompany FIFA 21 has been released and, true to previous editions, this year's playlist incorporates a wide-ranging mix of musicians hailing from all over the globe - transcending genres that range from alternative to hip-hop and pop.
Goal takes a look at which musicians and bands appear in FIFA 21, which is released on October 9.
Contents
- When was the FIFA 21 soundtrack announced?
- What songs are on the FIFA 21 soundtrack?
- FIFA 21 Volta soundtrack
- Listen to the FIFA 21 Soundtrack
- Listen to the FIFA 21 Volta Soundtrack
- FIFA 20 soundtrack
When was the FIFA 21 soundtrack announced?The complete FIFA 21 soundtrack was made available to listen to on Spotify, Apple and Deezer from September 28, 2020.
What songs are on the FIFA 21 soundtrack?Some of the musicians who feature on the FIFA 21 soundtrack include the likes of Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, LA Priest and Glass Animals.
The selection of songs reflect the tendency for FIFA soundtracks to champion fresh, eclectic talents from international waters.
You can see the complete soundtrack below.
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|070 Shake
|Morrow
|USA
|Aitch
|MICE
|UK
|Alfie Templeman
|Wish I Was Younger
|UK
|Anitta, Myke Towers, Cardi B
|Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers)
|Brazil/USA
|Biig Piig
|Don't Turn Around
|Republic of Ireland
|Buju Banton
|Unity
|Jamaica
|Carlos Sadness, Bomba Estero
|Aloha
|Spain/Colombia
|Celeste
|Stop This Flame
|UK
|Chloe Black
|Sacrifice
|Australia
|De Lux
|Cool Up
|USA
|Domino Saints
|BUYA
|USA
|Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna
|Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [Mixed]
|UK/USA
|Dylan Fraser
|Vipers
|UK
|Everything Is Recorded, Infinite Coles, BERWYN
|01:32AM / WALK ALONE
|UK
|Fireboy DML
|Scatter
|Nigeria
|Glass Animals
|Heat Waves
|UK
|ICEKIID
|ErruDumEllaHvad
|Denmark
|KAWALA
|Ticket To Ride
|UK
|LA Priest
|Beginning
|UK
|LARRY PINK THE HUMAN
|MIGHT DELETE LATER
|UK
|Leyma
|been a minute
|UK
|Louis The Child, EARTHGANG
|Big Love (with EARTHGANG)
|USA
|Madame Ghandhi
|Bad Habits
|USA
|Mike Sabath
|Good Energy
|USA
|Nia Wyn
|Who Asked You
|UK
|Nnena
|Work It Out
|Nigeria
|Oliver Malcolm
|Switched Up
|UK
|Oscar Lang
|Apple Juice
|UK
|
박혜진 Park Hye Jin
|Like this
|USA/South Korea
|Royal Blood
|Trouble's Coming
|UK
|Steam Down, Afronaut Zu
|Etcetera
|USA
|Still Woozy
|Window
|USA
|Tame Impala
|Is It True
|Australia
|tha Supreme, Dani Faiv
|no14 - feat. Dani Faiv
|Italy
|The Snuts
|That's All It Is
|UK
|Zaia
|SHADE
|USA
FIFA 21 Volta soundtrack
EA have curated two separate soundtracks for FIFA 21 - one for the game overall and one specifically for the new VOLTA mode.
The soundtrack for Volta is generally even more diverse and global than the one for FIFA 21, featuring sounds from musicians hailing across the United States, Brazil and more.
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|Aitch
|MICE
|UK
|Alison Wonderland x QUIX
|TIME
|Australia
|Apollo Brown, Ro Spit
|365
|USA
|Bakermat
|Baiana
|Netherlands
|BEAM
|2X2
|USA
|Big Gigantic, Felly
|St. Lucia
|USA
|Big Zuu, Eyez, Kamekaze, Capo Lee
|On Fire
|UK
|BLESSUS
|ELEPHANT
|USA
|Caleborate
|Only 4 Tha Real
|USA
|CHAII
|Lightswitch
|New Zealand
|Charli XCX
|anthems
|UK
|Che Lingo
|My Block
|UK
|CLIPZ, Ms Banks, Jaykae
|Again (feat. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae)
|UK
|Daddy's Groove
|Borracho
|Italy
|Dave, Burna Boy
|Location (feat. Burna Boy)
|UK
|Dai Burger
|The Function
|USA
|Disclosure
|ENERGY
|USA
|Flume, Toro y Moi
|The Difference
|Australia/USA
|Hippie Sabotage
|Wrong Time
|USA
|Idris Elba, Kah-Lo
|Ballie (feat. Kah-Lo)
|UK/Nigeria
|Jaewynn
|24
|USA
|JAY1, JB Scofield
|Flex (feat. JB Scofield)
|UK
|Kah-Lo
|Exit SIgn
|Nigeria
|Kanine, P Money
|Point Em Up
|UK
|Koder
|Win
|UK
|Koffee, Govana
|Rapture (feat. Govana) - Remix
|Jamaica
|Lil Mosey
|Live This Wild
|UK
|Little Simz
|Offence
|UK
|Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris
|Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)
|UK
|LP Giobbi, TT The Artist
|Jungle Queen
|USA
|Mac Miller
|Blue World
|USA
|Madame Gandhi
|Bad Habits
|USA
|Manga Saint Hilare
|Fools Gold
|UK
|NAYANA IZ
|How We Do
|UK
|Niko The Kid
|Dance Du Sol (Badapa)
|USA
|Nnena
|Work It Out
|Nigeria
|Oliver Heldens, Firebeatz
|Lift Me Up (feat. Carla Monroe)
|Netherlands
|Oliver Tree
|Bury Me Alive
|USA
|Onipa
|Fire
|UK
|The Prodigy
|Poison
|UK
|Quarantino
|Broken Love
|USA
|Rema, Rvssian
|Beamer (Bad Boys)
|Nigeria
|Reo Cragun
|Cuss You Out
|USA
|Saweetie
|Tap In
|USA
|Sia
|Little Man - Exemen Works
|Australia
|Soaky Siren
|M.I.A.
|USA
|Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey
|Ay Caramba
|UK
|Stormzy, Aitch
|Pop Boy (feat. Aitch)
|UK
|Tkay Maidza
|Grasshopper
|Australia
|TrueMendous
|Hmmm
|UK
|Underworld
|Listen To Their No
|UK
|Yves V, Afrojack, Icona Pop
|We Got That Cool (feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop)
|Belgium/Netherlands/Sweden
|Zaia
|SHADE
|USA
Listen to the FIFA 21 Soundtrack
Listen to the FIFA 21 Volta Soundtrack
FIFA 20 soundtrack
The FIFA 20 soundtrack included tracks by a host of diverse international artists that dabbled between grime, indie rock and alternative, such as Another Sky, Skepta, Suzi Wu and Pixx.
The full FIFA 20 soundtrack is below.
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|Another Sky
|The Cracks
|UK
|Apre
|Come Down
|UK
|BJ the Chicago Kid
|Feel the Vibe
|UK
|Buscabulla
|Vamono
|Puerto Rico
|Cautious Clay
|Erase
|USA
|Child of the Parish
|Before the Moment's Gone
|UK
|Colouring
|Oh My God!
|UK
|Danay Suarez
|La Razon del Equilibrio
|Cuba
|Dennis Lloyd
|Wild West
|Israel
|Dominic Fike
|Phone Numbers
|USA
|Everyone You Know
|She Don't Dance
|UK
|Fieh
|Glu
|Norway
|Flume
|Running Back
|Australia
|Foals
|The Runner
|UK
|Friedberg
|Go Wild
|UK/Germany
|Goldlink
|Zulu Screams
|USA
|Half Alive
|Runaway
|USA
|Hot Chip
|Positive
|UK
|Jai Paul
|He
|UK
|Janice
|Hearts Will Bleed
|Sweden
|JB Scofield
|Stretch It
|UK/Netherlands
|Jevon
|Lil Ze
|Brazil/UK
|Judah & The Lion
|Why Did You Run?
|USA
|JYyllowL
|Ozone
|Ireland
|Kamakaze x Massappeals
|Last Night
|UK
|Kojey Radical
|Where Do I Begin?
|UK
|Loyle Carner
|Angel
|UK
|Major Lazer
|Que Calor
|Jamaica/USA
|Masego
|Big Girls
|Jamaica/USA
|Milky Chance
|Fado
|Germany
|MNDR
|Save Me
|USA
|Obongjayer
|Frens
|Nigeria/UK
|P Money
|Where and When
|UK
|Pixx
|Funsize
|UK
|Rosalia & Ozuna
|Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
|Spain
|Sampa the Great
|OMG
|Zambia/Botswana/Australia
|Skepta
|Same Old Story
|UK
|Sofi Tukker
|Swing
|USA
|Suzi Wu
|Highway
|UK
|The Knocks & Kah-lo
|Awa Ni
|USA
|The SLP
|Favourites
|UK
|Tierra Whack
|Unemployed
|USA
|Ttrruuces
|I'm Alive
|UK