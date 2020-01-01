FIFA 21 release date confirmed as Mbappe stars in first look

The latest entry from EA Sports will be coming out later this year with a next-gen release also on the horizon

EA Sports have confirmed FIFA 21 will be releasing worldwide on October 9 after giving fans a first peek at the new game.

The October 9 release date relates only to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as things stand with no word yet on when the next generation versions will be available as uncertainty surrounds when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will officially hit the market.

For those looking to access FIFA 21 early on the current generation or PC, pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition will grant gamers early access from October 6. Alternatively, EA Access (PS4, Xbox One) and Origin Access (PC) will give subscribers their first taste of the game on October 1.

More teams

Previous FIFA games have generally released in late September with the coronavirus pandemic likely causing a slight delay to this year's edition.

With uncertainty surrounding when FIFA 21 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, EA have confirmed 'Dual Entitlement' which enables gamers to upgrade their copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, at no extra cost. The upgrade can be made anytime before the release of FIFA 22 with Ultimate Team progress guaranteed to carry across.

No release date for FIFA 21 has been confirmed as yet for the Nintendo Switch or Stadia but EA have promised more details on those editions later this year.

At EA Play Live on Thursday, fans got their first glimpse of what the new FIFA will look like on the next generation of consoles.

In the short clip, footage of both FIFA 21 and Madden 21 are shown, with star Kylian Mbappe particularly prominent, suggesting he could be FIFA's next cover star.

Last year's cover star, Eden Hazard, also features briefly with Premier League leaders also included in a number of shots.

EA Sports have promised to reveal more details about FIFA 21 gameplay, career mode, Volta, Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team in August.

FIFA 20 was met with mixed reactions by fans last year with career mode criticised heavily upon release and a significant update subsequently made to fix a number of issues.