FIFA 21 CMs: Who are the best-rated CAM, CM and CDM players on the game?

Which players will you want pulling the strings in the middle of park in the new video game?

maestro Kevin De Bruyne has again been named the best central midfielder in the FIFA video game series.

Ahead of FIFA 21's release on October 9, the 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year retained his overall rating of 91 after a superb season for City in which he gathered an incredible 20 assists and 13 goals in the Premier League.

After being the anchor for 's run to the title, international Casemiro is the game's second best central midfielder after having his rating elevated from 87 to 89.

More teams

Following a position change from RB to CDM, Bayern's winner Joshua Kimmich heads a list three midfielders in equal third position with an overall score of 88, alongside N'Golo Kante and Toni Kroos.

's Kante dropped one point from 89 to 88 after a relatively uneventful season for the Blues, while Kroos holds his 88 rating from FIFA 20.

Article continues below

Four midfielders are tied on 87 overall, with playmaker Bruno Fernandes getting a two-point increase after his stunning impact in the Premier League, while 's Brazilian Fabinho, Real Madrid star Luka Modric and veteran Sergio Busquets are alongside the international.

Other players to make the top 20 list include Bayern legend Thomas Muller, Red Devils linchpin Paul Pogba, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and their new signing Thiago, while veteran David Silva features despite a move to .

Best central midfielders (CDM, CM, CAM) on FIFA 21