FIFA 20 web app: How to get an early start on your Ultimate Team

It's nearly time to start assembling your Ultimate Team and you can do it before you get the game, with the Web and Companion App

With the launch of FIFA 20 just around the corner, Ultimate Team aficionados will soon be able to get their new squads whipped into shape.

The latest edition of EA Sports' series will be available worldwide on September 27, but you can get started on your Ultimate Team before then with the FIFA Web App.

Goal takes a look at what it is, when it is available for FIFA 20 and more.

What is the FIFA Web App?

The FIFA Web App is an online application that allows FIFA gamers to tend to their Ultimate Team club while they are away from their Xbox or PS4 console.

Users can manage their squads, buy packs in the store, keep tabs on the transfer market and undertake squad-building challenges.

There will be some new features for FIFA 20, too, such as the ability to create custom tactics and to add SBC protection to your players.

When will the FIFA Web App be available for FIFA 20?

The Web App facility usually becomes available for new FIFA games in the week before the worldwide launch.

Indeed, Tyler Blair, FIFA Ultimate Team Creative Director, has revealed that the new FUT 20 season will begin on September 19, 2019 - eight days before the September 27 game launch.

How can I access the FIFA Web App?

You can access the FIFA Web App directly at the official EA Sports website, which can be reached by clicking this link.

In order to log in to the app, you will need an EA Sports account that is also linked with your FIFA game account.

The Web App will work on Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, and Opera, while Internet Explorer support is limited to version 11 only.

Can the FIFA Web App be used on the phone?

The FIFA Companion App is available for Android and iOS mobile devices.

However, it should be noted that only phones and tablets with either Android 4.4.2 and above or iOS 9.3 and above will meet the requirements.

Alternatively, the FIFA Web App can be accessed on a mobile device through Mobile Chrome or Safari.