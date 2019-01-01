FIFA 20 ratings: Who are the fastest players for sprinting & acceleration stats?

Need to improve your attacking options on career mode and bring in some speedy forwards? Here are the fastest players on EA Sports' new game...

If you're building your Ultimate Team on FIFA 20 or set to start a new adventure through the new career mode, you're going to want to look at which players offer the best options in speed, pace and acceleration.

All good attacking sides have impressive speedsters, and you'll to need to know which forwards are the fastest in the game.

Goal takes a look at the top 10 fastest players in FIFA 20, ranked first from their overall score and then by their pace, acceleration and sprinting.

and star Kylian Mbappe is the joint fastest player in FIFA 20, based on his overall rating of 89 to his pace of 96, then his acceleration score of 96 and sprinting speed of 96.

You might be surprised to see winger Adama Traore as joint top in the list, but fans of the West Midlands club will be overjoyed to see him get the deserved recognition. He has an overall rating of 74, with a pace of 96 like Mbappe – followed by a superior acceleration of 97 and sprint speed of 96.

speedster Leroy Sane follows in third, with an overall of 86 and a pace of 96, acceleration of 94 and sprinting speed of 96.

's Gelson Martins and Toluca's Anibal Chala also have a pace score of 95.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his appearance in the top 10 list as well, sporting an overall score of 88 with a pace of 94 and an impressive acceleration of 93, and sprint speed of 95.

and forward Sadio Mane follows close behind, with the same overall of 88 and a pace of 94, then with an acceleration of 96 and sprint of 93.

Piemonte Calcio's Douglas Costa, 's Inaki Williams and 's Ismaila Sarr round out the top 10 list, also all on a pace of 94.

Fastest players on FIFA 20