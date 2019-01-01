FIFA 20 player ratings: Top 100, best players & release date

The overall scores of the best footballers in the world have been updated for the new version of the game, but which players make the top 100?

EA Sports has revealed the 100 highest-rated players in FIFA 20. Unlike in previous years where the ratings were released in batches of 10 counting down to the top 10 overall players, this year the complete list of 100 has been announced ahead of the full ratings reveal.

The top 100 players are separated into position groups but their overall ratings have not yet been unveiled, meaning fans will have to wait a few extra days to find out whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-rated player in FIFA 20.

This year, Ronaldo and his team-mates will be on a team called Piemonte Calcio in the game, due to licensing restrictions. The rest of the top 100 are all on licensed teams, meaning football fans will get to play as their favourite superstars in the game when it officially launches later this month.

The complete list of FIFA 20 ratings will be released on Monday September 9.

FIFA 20: Top-rated goalkeepers

Player Team Nation Position Alisson Becker GK Thibaut Courtois CK David De Gea Man Utd GK Gianluigi Donnarumma GK Ederson Man City Brazil GK Samir Handanovic Slovenia GK Hugo Lloris Spurs GK Keylor Navas PSG GK Manuel Neuer GK Jan Oblak Slovenia GK Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen Germany GK

FIFA 20: Top-rated defenders

Player Team Nation Position David Alaba Bayern Munich LB Jordi Alba Barcelona Spain LB Toby Alderweireld Spurs Belgium CB Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio Brazil LB Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio Italy CB Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spain RB Giorgio Chiellini Juventus Italy CB Matthijs de Ligt Juventus CB Jose Maria Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB Diego Godin Inter Uruguay CB Mats Hummels Germany CB Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany RB Kalidou Koulibaly CB Aymeric Laporte Man City France CB Kostas Manolas Napoli Greece CB Marcelo Real Madrid Brazil LB Marquinhos PSG Brazil CB Gerard Pique Barcelona Spain CB Andrew Robertson Liverpool LB Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Spain CB Milan Skriniar Inter Slovakia CB Niklas Sule Bayern Munich Germany CB Thiago Silva PSG Brazil CB Samuel Umtiti Barcelona France CB Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands CB Raphael Varane Real Madrid France CB Jan Vertonghen Spurs Belgium CB

FIFA 20: Top-rated midfielders

Player Team Nation Position Allan Napoli Brazil CM Bruno Fernandes CP CAM Casemiro Real Madrid Brazil CDM David Silva Man City Spain CAM Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium CAM Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Netherlands CM Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio Italy CAM Christian Eriksen Spurs CAM Fabinho Liverpool Brazil CDM Fernandinho Man City Brazil CDM Alejandro Gomez CAM Isco Real Madrid Spain CAM N'Golo Kante France CDM Koke Atletico Madrid Spain RM Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany CM Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio France CDM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM Luka Modric Real Madrid CM Thomas Muller Bayern Munich Germany CAM Daniel Parejo Spain CM Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio CM Paul Pogba Man Utd France CM Ivan Rakitic Barcelona Croatia CM Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Germany CAM Rodri Man City Spain CDM James Rodriguez Real Madrid CAM Saul Atletico Madrid Spain CM Sergio Busquets Barcelona Spain CDM Thiago Bayern Munich Spain CM Marco Verratti PSG Italy CM Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund Belgium CDM Hakim Ziyech CAM

FIFA 20: Top-rated forwards

Player Team Nation Position Sergio Aguero Man City Argentina ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon ST Karim Benzema Real Madrid France CF Bernardo Silva Man City Portugal RW Edinson Cavani PSG Uruguay ST Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich Brazil LW Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio Portugal ST Angel Di Maria PSG Argentina RW Antoine Griezmann Barcelona France CF Eden Hazard Real Madrid Belgium LW Zlatan Ibrahimovic ST Mauro Icardi PSG Argentina ST Ciro Immobile Lazio Italy ST Lorenzo Insigne Napoli Italy CF Harry Kane Spurs ST Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal France ST Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland ST Romelu Lukaku Inter Belgium ST Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal LW Kylian Mbappe PSG France ST Dries Mertens Napoli Belgium CF Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina RW Neymar PSG Brazil LW Roberto Firmino Liverpool Brazil CF Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW Leroy Sane Man City Germany LW Son Heung-min Spurs CF Raheem Sterling Man City England RW Luis Suarez Barcelona Uruguay ST

FIFA 20 is released worldwide on September 27, with the Champions or Ultimate Edition early access beginning on September 24.