FIFA 19 Team of the Year: Salah, Pogba & Neymar vie to be 12th man after Best XI revealed

The starting 11 has been unveiled but don't worry if your favourite player didn't make it as you can vote for a 12th man to join the team

The highly anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) event for FIFA 19 is underway as the star-studded line-up begins to hit packs.

TOTY sees the best 11 players from the previous year receive special blue FUT cards with overalls in the high 90s. EA Sports earlier revealed the chosen team but in a surprise twist, one more player will be added to the mix.

FIFA personalities and the community were originally able to vote from 55 candidates to decide who they thought deserved to be awarded as the ultimate 11 players from the last year of football. Now, a 12th man will join those players as the community can vote from a shortlist of five players who didn't quite make the cut.

Those five candidates are Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The chosen Team of the Year features Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea between the sticks supporting an impressive back line of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Champions League-winning trio Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo of Real Madrid.

Then starring in the sensational midfield three is World Cup finalist and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric. Alongside him is Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne who was Manchester City's player of the season in their recent Premier League triumph.

Finally is the fearsome front line which won't come as a surprise to most. The best two players in the world once again make the team as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battle it out to decide who is the best player in the game.

Then completing the starting 11 is young Paris Saint-Germain dynamo and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe as the 20-year-old looks to eventually dethrone his fellow TOTY forwards.

FIFA 19 players will be able to vote for their 12th man either in-game through a special Player Pick Item and or you can vote online at totyfanvote.easports.com