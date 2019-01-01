FIFA 19: Pogba, Lozano & Dembele chosen as FUT Headliners

EA have released a new card type which will see certain players rated higher than their latest in-form item

EA Sports have announced the release of the FUT19 Headliner event based on the a player’s exceptional run of form.

The Headliner card updates dynamically to be one form level higher than their last qualifying performance – such as with their Team of the Week, Man of the Match or Team of the Group Stage item.

Whenever a new update for the player is provided, the Headliner will also be updated as well ensuring it always stays one form level above the corresponding event item.

In order to be a Headliner, a player must be on an “exceptional run of form” thus far, as well as having at least one performance based in-form event this season. The player also cannot have a dynamic item, TOTY item or a base item at 90 or above in FUT19.

A pair of Manchester United stars feature in this group as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have both found themselves revitalised under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But they aren't alone among the Premier League standouts who make the list, as Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Tottenham's Son Heung-min also have been named as FUT19 Headliners.

So too have been Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, along with Mexico and PSV rising star Hirving Lozano.

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has also been released as a Headliner, with his special edition card available as an untradeable item in Squad Building Challenges.

STARTING XI

GK Yann Sommer - Borussia Monchengladbach

LB Alex Sandro - Juventus

CB Marquinhos - PSG

RWB Kenny Lala - Strasbourg

CM Paul Pogba - Manchester United

RM Hakim Ziyech - Ajax

LW Leroy Sane - Manchester City

RM Nicolas Pepe - Lille

CAM Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund

ST Timo Werner - RB Leipzig

ST Heung-Min Son - Tottenham

RESERVES

CB Lucas Hernandez - Atletico Madrid

CB Milan Skriniar - Inter

CM Pablo Sarabia - Sevilla

LW Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona

RW Suso - AC Milan

RW Hirving Lozano - PSV

ST Duvan Zapata - Atalanta

ST Marcus Rashford - Manchester United