How FFP could scupper Chelsea's blockbuster £115m Moises Caicedo move as Liverpool wait in the wings - explained

Chelsea's £115 million Moises Caicedo move might be scuppered as Financial Fair Play penalties loom large over the London outfit.

Caicedo wants Chelsea move

Blues ready to offer £115m

FFP regulations hindering bid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Caicedo transfer soap-opera continues to rumble as Chelsea and Liverpool both refuse to give up on their pursuit. The Reds trumped their familiar rivals when they saw their bid of around £110m accepted by Brighton. But the player remains firm on his decision to join Chelsea and informed the same to both Brighton and Liverpool which allowed Chelsea to swoop back for him.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Blues are preparing a massive £115m ($146m) package for Caicedo to successfully land their primary summer transfer target whom they have courted for months. However, the bid did not arrive on Friday and instead, Chelsea were forcing Liverpool to walk away so that they could get the midfielder for a lower fee.

WHY CHELSEA CAN'T AFFORD TO SPEND £115m? After spending a staggering £600 million ($741m) across the last two transfer windows, Chelsea have come under the scanner of UEFA. Financial Fair Play penalties might prove to be a major stumbling block in completing their transfer objectives this summer. Hence, despite triggering Tyler Adams' £20m ($25m) release clause they pulled back from the deal. To reduce the Caicedo fee, they have also looked to offer players to Brighton but the Seagulls remain interested in a cash-only deal.

Chelsea have also targeted Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who is also wanted by Liverpool, but saw their £48m ($61m) offer knocked back. They improved the offer on Friday on an initial £52m ($66m) plus a further £3m ($4m) in add-ons for the 19-year-old, and are yet to hear back from the Saints.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Chelsea find a way to sign both Caicedo and Lavia for a whopping £170m ($216m), then Liverpool must shift their focus onto other targets. They had been previously linked with Mali international Cheick Doucoure, who is valued at £70m ($89m) by Crystal Palace. Whereas, they also have Fulham's Joao Palhinha on their shortlist, who would cost around £60m ($76m).

WHAT'S NEXT: Amid the tensions regarding Caicedo, Chelsea will host Liverpool on Saturday in a blockbuster Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.