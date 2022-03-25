Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to sign a bumper new contract at Manchester United that will double his wage packet to around £240,000 a week.

Various outlets, including The Athletic and The Times, are claiming that the Portugal international playmaker is to be rewarded with fresh terms at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have put a lucrative offer on the table after seeing a player snapped up from Sporting CP in January 2020 become an important part of their immediate and long-term plans.

What is Fernandes’ current contract worth?

When the 27-year-old made the move to England from Sporting, Fernandes was said to be earning £50,000 a week at the Portuguese giants, with United nudging those terms into six figures.

A long-term contract signed at that time is due to take the midfielder through to the summer of 2025, with there the option for a 12-month extension to be taken up beyond that point.

United are, however, prepared to reward a player snapped up for £47 million ($62m) with a lucrative upgrade after seeing him impress across two years in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United two years ago today.



What a signing, what a player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iJxPbRAH2a — GOAL (@goal) January 29, 2022

The Red Devils are said to have first explored the option of improving Fernandes’ terms in November 2020, with an immediate impact made by a classy addition to the Old Trafford ranks.

His new deal will push him into the group of top earners at United, with that particular chart currently topped by fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo – who pulls in more than £400,000 a week.

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea is on £375,000 a week, while Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford are all believed to be paid £200,000 a week or more, and club captain Harry Maguire is another that sits close to that mark.

Why is Fernandes getting a new contract?

Fernandes wasted little time in becoming a talismanic presence for United following his arrival in the winter transfer window of 2020.

He registered 12 goals and eight assists through his opening 22 appearances for the club, before raising the bar even higher in his first full season with the club.

The 2021-21 campaign delivered 18 Premier League goals, and 28 in all competitions, while a further 18 efforts were teed up for grateful team-mates.

Article continues below

Those standards have dipped slightly this season, with United enduring a testing and trophyless 2021-22 campaign.

Fernandes has found the target just nine times, but has another 13 assists to his name and is helping to keep Ralf Rangnick’s side in the hunt for a possible top-four finish and Champions League qualification – while also helping Portugal down a path towards the 2022 World Cup.

Further reading