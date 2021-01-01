Fernandes has what Man Utd were missing for years - Ferguson

The midfielder has been the Red Devils' most prolific player but the former manager says there is more to him than goals

Sir Alex Ferguson has hailed Bruno Fernandes as a "fantastic" player for Manchester United.

The midfielder has been a star figure at Old Trafford since his arrival from Sporting in January 2020.

Fernandes, 26, tops the Red Devils' goal and assists charts this season, helping them secure second place in the Premier League and a spot in the Europa League final.

What has been said?

Ferguson has been impressed by the Portugal international's impact at United and believes he offers something the team have been looking for for years.

“Well, he’s been fantastic the lad,” Ferguson said to BBC Radio Manchester .

“He’s scored important goals and even when he’s taking his penalty kicks he’s very, very confident about them and I can’t even think if a goalkeeper’s got anywhere near his penalty kicks.

“So he’s calm, his shots from outside the box are always a threat and he’s got the thing that United have really needed in the last few years with his ability to make a pass in the final third.

“It opens up defences and I think that’s important.”

How has Fernandes performed this season?

Fernandes has netted 28 goals and registered 17 assists in all competitions this season.

He played a vital role in his side's journey to the Europa League final, most noticably when he scored twice and set up another two goals in the 6-2 win against Roma in the semi-final. He then grabbed another assist in the second leg of the tie.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will finish their Premier League campaign on Sunday when they face Wolves before taking on Villarreal in the European decider on May 26.

