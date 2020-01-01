'Fernandes has lifted everyone!' - Solskjaer lauds Man Utd midfielder for 'very good start' to life at Old Trafford

The Red Devils boss has singled out the Portuguese playmaker for praise ahead of a crucial meeting with Aston Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Bruno Fernandes for his "very good start" to life at Old Trafford, insisting the talisman "has lifted everyone".

United have enjoyed a significant upturn in results since Fernandes' arrival from CP in the winter transfer window.

€55 million (£50m/$62m) was invested in a player who had yet to test himself at the very highest level of the game, but he quickly settled into his new surroundings to justify that sizeable fee.

More teams

The Red Devils haven't lost a game with Fernandes orchestrating proceedings in the middle of the park, and they could extend their recent unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions if they secure an away win against on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has recorded seven goals and six assists in his first 14 outings in United colours, helping Solskjaer's side to re-emerge as top-four contenders and potential and winners.

Ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Villa Park, Solskjaer has talked up Fernandes' impact on the rest of the squad, while also expressing his belief that the ex-Sporting star has benefitted from being around players of the same calibre at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian boss told a press conference: “I think it’s gone both ways. Bruno has come into the club, seen how many good players there are at Manchester United, that we’ve helped him and how his attributes are as well, and it’s been a good little relationship blossoming and he can also feel we help him improve.

"He’s come in and lifted everyone and it’s been a very, very good start so far.”

Another man who has been integral to United's resurgence has been Nemanja Matic, who was rewarded for his recent performances with a new three-year contract on Monday.

The Serbian is now keeping former academy starlet Scott McTominay out of the team, but Solskjaer is confident that the international can "learn" a great deal from his more experienced team-mate which will hold him in good stead for a more prominent role in the future.

Article continues below

“McTominay is learning from Matic, Scott is still a young boy, seven or eight years younger than Nemanja," the United manager added.

"Nemanja’s been on record saying how much he can see himself in Scott.

"They can bounce off each other, never easy. So many times I’ve said to Nemanja I’m playing Scott today and he accepts it and, the other way around, they accept it, they can play together and I’m sure Scotty will learn from Nemanja. His attributes and the way he’s gone about his job has been great.”