Ferguson explains decision to take off Kean after just 19 minutes

Everton's caretaker manager encouraged the club to go for "the best managers in the world" following a controversial decision

Duncan Ferguson hailed 's "fantastic performance" in a 1-1 draw at in his second game in charge, but the caretaker manager was forced to explain the controversial decision to take off Moise Kean after just 19 minutes.

Ferguson brought Kean on in the second half, only to haul him off again 19 minutes later, but he insisted the second substitution was not a reflection of the international's display.

"It wasn't because of Moise Kean's performance," said Ferguson.

"I just needed to make a substitution to kill a bit of time. I had so many strikers on the bench. It's nothing personal against Moise Kean."

Victor Lindelof's own-goal put on course for a second consecutive victory under Ferguson following their 3-1 triumph over , but Mason Greenwood came off the bench to score an equaliser for United.

Four points from two difficult fixtures reflects well on Ferguson's ability to motivate the Toffees in the wake of Marco Silva's sacking, but the former Everton striker again dismissed the suggestion he could assume the role on a full-time basis.

Reflecting on his players' performance, Ferguson told Sky Sports: "It's tremendous.

"What a fantastic performance the boys put in. They were fantastic to a man. I'm delighted because we've got a point. I cannot complain.

"We've beat a top team in Chelsea and come to Old Trafford and got a draw. This is only our sixth draw [at United] in 30 years - [we had] only won twice here and had five draws before this.

Article continues below

"I understand we have to go for the best managers to get to the club, the best managers in the world."

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin hailed Ferguson's influence on the team, saying: "It's unbelievable. You see the passion he has for the club there and how much the fans love him.

"It rubs off on the players, and I think you can see that again today - to a man, we've worked our socks off. If you can't win it, don't lose it, and I think that was the main message today."