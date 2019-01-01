Ferguson addresses Man Utd ‘challenge’ as Solskjaer seeks to bring glory days back

The legendary Scot delivered 13 Premier League titles during his reign at Old Trafford and hopes the club’s class of 2019-20 can soon “sort it out”

Sir Alex Ferguson admits continue to endure a challenging time on the back of his retirement in 2013, with the legendary Scot hoping to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “sort it out”.

An iconic figure walked away from a prestigious role at Old Trafford on the back of a 13th Premier League title.

He left behind an aging squad, but few could have predicted how humbling United’s fall from grace would be.

Solskjaer, who once formed part of an all-conquering squad, has been charged with the task of trying to bring the good times back.

He has faced questions of his future this season, with United once again off the top-four pace in the Premier League, but cause for optimism has been delivered in recent outings.

Ferguson wants to see United build on those foundations, in what remains a long-term recovery job, and embrace the pressure of returning a fallen giant to the top of the domestic and European game.

He told United Review when asked for his take on the club’s future: “Well, we've got a great structure at the club.

“We've got a lot of good young players coming through, that's never changed.

“There's always that challenge, and what's happening at the moment is a challenge, but with a bit of luck – and a bit of perseverance – we'll sort it out.”

Ferguson has already stated his hope that United will continue to embrace the philosophies which served him well in the past.

Much of the success he enjoyed was built around the fabled Class of ’92 which included Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

Solskjaer has a number of academy graduates at his disposal, including Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, with home-grown talent considered to be integral to any success enjoyed in the years to come.

Ferguson told talkSPORT: “They’re all doing well.

“It’s a good set up at United. For any young kid going there, it’s a great club to go to.

“And I think are producing great young players who are representing their country and that can only be a good thing.

“Hopefully can follow that!”