Female Barcelona players move into La Masia for first time

Nine players have taken up residence in La Masia to combine their studies and football training

Barcelona has allowed female players to move into the club's training centre.

Nine players from the club's youth system will combine their studies with football by moving into La Masia.

It is the first time female athletes have been allowed to live in the Spanish side's facilities.

Lucia Corrales, Berta Doltra, Judit Pujols, Ona Baradad, Laura Coronado, Meritxell Font, Martina Fernandez, Claudia Riumallo and Alba Cano are the nine players who will take up residence at the club's famous academy.

What has been said?

A statement on the club's website said that the latest development is an example of "Barcelona’s commitment to its women’s football team and gender equality".

Jordi Ventura, Barcelona's coordinator of female youth football, said: “This is a historic moment, and another example of the team’s commitment to women’s sport.

"Since 2015, when the women’s football team turned professional, we have made giant strides and this is another major drive forward for the section and La Masia."

How did Barcelona perform last season?

The Blaugrana won the women's Primera Division title last season for the sixth time.

Under Lluis Cortes, they finished 25 points clear of runners-up Real Madrid and won the Champions League for the first time by beating Chelsea in the final.

What next for Barcelona?

Cortes has left his role after two years in charge and his assistant Jonatan Giraldez has taken over as head coach.

The Catalan club will begin the new La Liga campaign on September 5 with a home game against Granadilla.

They will then take on Real Betis the following week.

