Fellaini marks Chinese Super League debut with opening goal

Marouane Fellaini needed little time to make his mark on the Chinese Super League as he opened the scoring on his Shandong Luneng debut.

The Belgium international left Manchester United in February for a reported £10 million ($13.2m) having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And with his new side opening the Chinese top-flight season with a home match against Beijing Renhe, the former man was in the right place at the right time to put them ahead.

After a goalles first half, Shandong took the lead five minutes after the break as a scuffed shot landed at the feet of Fellaini, who in turn swivelled and fired into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Fellaini, 31, was one of the more eye-catching arrivals during the CSL off-season as he made the move from the to the Far East.

He was joined in making that journey by compatriot Mousa Dembele, who left to join Guangzhou R&F, while stalwart Marek Hamsik also made the switch to by joining Dalian Yifang.

