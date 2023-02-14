‘Feels amazing’ – £44m man Cody Gakpo relieved to break Liverpool goal duck at the seventh time of asking

Cody Gakpo has aired his relief at registering a first goal for Liverpool, with the Dutch forward admitting it “feels amazing” to be off the mark.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international picked the best possible occasion in which to break his duck, with a crucial effort recorded early in the second half during a 2-0 derby victory over Merseyside neighbours Everton. That outing was Gakpo’s seventh for Liverpool, with the 23-year-old – who was a regular source of goals and assists at previous club PSV – finally up and running with Premier League heavyweights.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gakpo, who moved to England in a £44 million ($54m) deal at the start of the January transfer window, has told Liverpool’s official website of opening his goal account: “It feels amazing to get my first goal in this game – also an important one. I'm really happy. It was amazing. Obviously for a striker it's always nice to score and then also in a derby is a really great feeling. It's always difficult to come out of the dressing room, and if we start off with a goal, that's amazing. It was a good pressing situation from us – Robbo [with a] good one-two with Hendo, Mo on the ball, a good cross, little deflected, but I was there at the second post.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring for Liverpool in a crunch clash with Everton, as he rounded off a flowing counter-attack, but it was Gakpo’s effort four minutes into the second half that allowed the Reds to breathe a little easier at Anfield.

WHAT NEXT? Gakpo will be hoping that the floodgates have now opened for him, with Liverpool – who sit ninth in the Premier League table – readying themselves for another important fixture when they head to top-four hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday.