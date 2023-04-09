Federico Valverde PUNCHES Villarreal's Alex Baena in car park after heated Real Madrid defeat at the Bernabeu

Federico Valverde allegedly punched Villarreal's Alex Baena after Real Madrid's dramatic 3-2 defeat at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

WHAT HAPPENED? On a dramatic night at the Bernabeu, Villarreal scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to beat Real Madrid 3-2 in La Liga. However, the drama didn't stop there as Valverde and Baena - who had clashed during the game - were involved in an altercation in the car park after full-time. The Uruguayan international is said to have told his opponent he would confront him after the match and it seems he followed through on his promise, punching the Spain Under-21 international in the area where the team buses park in the stadium. Baena was later pictured with a bruise on his face and a swollen cheekbone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports in Spain suggest that Villarreal have video footage of the alleged incident and that police are aware. Anonymous sources have told The Athletic that the feud between the pair dates back to January when they clashed in the Copa del Rey, where the Baena directed an insult at Valverde about his then-unborn son.

WHAT THEY SAID: Baena has commented on the incident, insisting he did not previously insult Valverde. On Instagram he posted: "Very happy with the impressive victory of the team on a stage like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad about the aggression I suffered after the match and surprised by what is being said about my person. It is totally false that I said that!"

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE & REAL MADRID? It is not clear what action will be taken from this incident just yet and whether Valverde will suffer any repercussions on the pitch, as well as off it. Real Madrid's attention, however, will turn to Wednesday night when they host Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.