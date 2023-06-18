Federico fantastico! Chiesa helps Italy to Nations League redemption against Netherlands in third-place play-off

Federico Chiesa and Federico Dimarco both struck to help Italy claim a bronze medal finish over the Netherlands in the Nations League Finals.

Italy raced to a 2-0 lead

Netherlands fought back after the break

Chiesa sealed victory for Azzurri

TELL ME MORE: After they were stung late on by Spain in their prior semi-final encounter back in 2021, Italy started with the determination to ensure they would not set themselves up for late heartbreak a second time. Roberto Mancini's men did not have to wait long to make their bright start too, with Dimarco latching onto Giacomo Raspadori's back-heel inside the box just six minutes in, before launching a superb left-footed curler around Justin Bijlow. Italy doubled that lead less than a quarter-hour later, when Davide Frattesi made up for his disallowed goal in midweek with a close-range finish after Wilfried Gnonto appeared to miscue his own shot straight to the midfielder. With their visitors comfortably in command, Ronald Koeman was forced to fling on a succession of changes at the break, with Steven Bergwijn, Wout Weghorst and Georginio Wijnaldum all drafted on from the bench. Those alterations ultimately looked to have thrown the Netherlands a lifeline, with Bergwijn pulling one back after with a low finish following some fancy footwork in the box.

But just nine minutes after he came on as a substitute himself, Chiesa seized the day with a superb run down the left flank, dragging a composed finish home to restore the Azzurri's two-goal lead. Weghorst saw a tap-in from a free-kick disallowed by VAR for offside, while Wijnaldum did manage to set up a nervy finale after clipping home Joey Veerman's through-ball, but Italy held on for the win.

THE MVP: Having been forced to settle for a spot on the bench to begin with, Chiesa made the most of his opportunity when he came on just beyond the hour mark. In a crucial moment where Italy's composure looked under threat after they conceded, he helped put them back on top with a moment of individual brilliance.

THE BIG LOSER: Brought on at the interval to replace a lacklustre Noa Lang, Weghorst would have hoped he could put his domestic woes with Manchester Untied behind him on the international stage. But a disallowed goal with his side chasing the match effectively summed up what a tough season it has been in front of goal for the forward.

WHAT NEXT? With a bronze-medal finish secured, the Azzurri will next return their attention to ensuring they reach Euro 2024 for a title defence. The Netherlands too will be looking to ensure they make it to Germany.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐