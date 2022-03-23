'I'm fed up' - Mbappe's response to Pogba when PSG star is asked how he is

Kylian Mbappe has caused a stir after the Paris Saint-Germain star said that he is “fed up” after Man Utd's Paul Pogba asked his France team-mate how he is doing.

The duo have met up on international duty, with the World Cup winners set to play a part as Les Bleus take on Ivory Coast and South Africa in a pair of friendlies.

Mbappe's future has been a hot topic for some time, and the forward's brief exchange with Pogba has only served to increase speculation that he will leave Paris in the summer.

What has been said?

In a video on the French Football Federation website, which shows Mbappe and Pogba meeting up, the Manchester United midfielder appears to ask his team-mate how he is doing.

In response, Mbappe replies: "I'm fed up."

Why would Mbappe be fed up?

Widely regarded as a future Ballon d'Or winner, Mbappe's position as one of the finest footballers on the planet is without question.

PSG are once again romping their way to another Ligue 1 title, but suffered an all-too-familiar Champions League exit this season at the hands of Real Madrid.

Mbappe wants his talent to be matched with club football's top prizes – something that continues to elude the French capital club despite the presence of the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

What next for Mbappe?

The 23-year-old has made no secret of his desire to one day don the white shirt of Real Madrid, a club whose name is synonymous with European trophies.

And while there is still hope within the PSG ranks that Mbappe – who is heading towards free agency this summer – will sign a contract extension, it is widely believed that he will instead make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Indeed, Los Blancos already tried to sign the striker in the summer transfer window last year to no avail, but they will not have to face resistance once Mbappe's contract in Paris runs out at the end of the season.

