FC Platinum fight back to storm into Caf Champions League group stage

A spirited second half comeback saw the Zimbabwean champions defending their first leg victory to storm into the group stage

A hat trick by Rodwell Chinyengetere and a strike by Never Tigere helped come from behind to beat UD Songo 4-2 and book a spot in the Caf group stage at Estádio do Ferroviário on Saturday.

After ensuring the Platinum Miners’ first-leg victory with a goal, Tigere was the hero again with a strike in Beira while Chinyengetere grabbed three goals to fire the Zimbabwean champions into the group stages on a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Songo appeared on course to sail through with first-half goals from Malawian forward Frank Banda and Miquuissone but the Zimbabwean visitors fought back with four second-half goals to win the tie.

Dominating in the first half, Songo first found the back of the net through Banda 11 minutes into the match before Miquuissone doubled their advantage on 25 minutes.

But Chinyengetere launched FC Platinum’s fight back with a goal six minutes into the second half, while Tigere converted from the penalty spot on the hour mark to spark a clawback for the visitors.

Article continues below

The two away goals had already placed FC Platinum with a huge advantage that made Songo need to score at least two goals to entertain any hopes of progressing to the next round.

Chimyengetere however put the battle beyond the reach of the hosts with another goal two minutes before time, before sealing matters with his third strike deep in injury time.

FC Plaitnum will play in the Caf Champions League group stages for the second successive season while Songo have dropped into the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.