FC Goa’s Sergio Lobera - We cannot be overconfident against ATK

The Gaurs boss is not worried about missing key player Brandon Fernandes as he feels other players can replace him…

will hope to do the double over and extend their lead at the top of the table on Saturday in Kolkata.

The Gaurs boss Sergio Lobera showed utmost respect to the opposition ahead of the match and suggested that there is absolutely no room for complacency in the team.

“I think if we are overconfident we will make a mistake. ATK are a very good team this season. I think ATK need to win the league because they are a very big team. Tomorrow (Saturday) we won't be thinking about the last game's result. Tomorrow we have to do well in order to win the tie.”

Lobera refused to pay heed to the fact that ATK boss Antonio Lopez Habas will not be present in the opposition dugout and instead mentioned that Habas’ absence will not affect the team’s performance.

“I play against a squad. ATK play with all their players. I think it won’t affect the team if the coach isn’t on the bench. For example, against we played very well but I wasn’t on the bench. So there isn’t a big question on whether it’ll affect the result tomorrow.”

The Gaurs boss is not only aiming to win the club’s maiden ISL title but he also wants to finish at the top of the league table and qualify for the AFC .

Article continues below

“It is very important for all teams. It is not only about the first four positions. We want the top position. Tomorrow is a big challenge because it is a big opportunity for us. The focus is to win tomorrow because it is a very important match that can decide the top position.”

One of the most important members of the FC Goa lineup, Brandon Fernandes will miss the tie against ATK due to suspension but Lobera suggested that they have enough quality players in their squad to replace the winger.

“Have to see in training today (about Brandon's replacement). Brandon is missing due to suspension. We have a strong team with individuality. Initially, we had some problems, missed some players. But now we can't make any excuses. We have to win."