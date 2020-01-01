'FC Goa have a strong squad, foreign signings almost complete,' says club president Akshay Tandon

FC Goa are close to assembling a strong squad for the 2020/21 Indian Super League, according to the club's president...

president Akshay Tandon is confident of being able to field a strong squad for the 2020/21 season of the .

The Goan club has lost several key players to other clubs over the summer. However, although they are yet to announce all of their new arrivals, Tandon has said that they are close to wrapping up their foreign transfers.

In an Instagram chat on Saturday, the club president said, "We are very close to finishing all of our signings. It is a matter of a few weeks. We know exactly who we are targeting, the negotiations have been on for a very long time. We can't prematurely announce before all the final paperwork is done. I am looking forward to it, it is looking like a very strong squad to me. I don't feel like we are going to missing something."

More teams

Tandon proudly cited the club's involvement in Goan football and their style of play as things that the management has done right in the last few years.



He said, "We have learnt a lot from Goan football and we are focusing on developing Goan footballers. You can see that on the field and that is very intentional. There are players who we have found from village tournaments.

"We are still in the process of how we can find more from the system and work with the local clubs as well as represent the entire Goan identity and its beauty.

Article continues below

"We are playing the kind of football that we want to play. Goa is a place to enjoy yourselves and we wanted to represent that using our football."

He further added, "We have managed to make some money out of transfers within Indian football. It is about creating a new market almost. Not much of selling and buying goes on in Indian football, it is mostly free transfers. Seeing these things come together is a positive sign."

Having finished the 2019/20 season as the ISL league stage winner, FC Goa are set to take on some of the best teams in Asia in the AFC . Since it is an unexplored territory for ISL clubs, the Gaurs will be taking it one game at a time.



"We plan to take it one game at a time, that is our strategy. It is an intimidating thing to put in front of you. We could surprise a few teams, no one really knows where we stand against the champions in Asia so far. We are going in with a positive attitude."



